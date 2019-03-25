Money will go into research, development efforts, says Shaikh Mohammad bin Zayed Al Nahyan

His Highness Shaikh Mohammad Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Abu Dhabi Crown Prince and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, Image Credit: Twitter

Dubai: A multi-billion-dirham budget has just been approved in the UAE to help address some of the most critical problems of the world: lack of water and food supply.

His Highness Shaikh Mohammad Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, revealed on Monday that they have just approved a Dh5.6 billion outlay that will go into research and development efforts concerning the global challenges of water scarcity and food security.

According to a new report by the World Economic Forum (WEF), water scarcity is “one of the greatest challenges of our time."

It expressed concern that freshwater resources, on which food production is heavily dependent, are dwindling at an alarming rate.

Globally, 70 per cent of freshwater is used for agriculture

Share of freshwater withdrawals by sector (%) in 2014 Image Credit: World Development Indicators

“Evidence suggests that two-thirds of the world population could be living in water-stressed countries by 2025 if current consumption patterns continue. To achieve a zero hunger world by 2030, we need to take action now,” WEF said.