Abu Dhabi: Motorists in Abu Dhabi will have to cough up more than Dh5,400 if they allow children below the age of 10 years to sit in the front seat.
The Abu Dhabi Police has warned that allowing young children to sit in the front seat is a traffic violation in the emirate, and subject to a Dh400 fine. In addition, the vehicle will also be impounded, and the motorist will also have to pay Dh5,000 within three months to release the impounded vehicle.
If the fines and penalties are not paid in three months’ time, the car will be auctioned off, in accordance with Law No 5 of 2020 on vehicle impoundment in Abu Dhabi Emirate.