Ras Al Khaimah: As many as 119,960 counterfeit perfume bottles worth Dh33 million were seized by the Department of Economic Development (DED) in Ras Al Khaimah this week at a farm in Shaml.

Faisal Abdullah, acting director of commercial control and protection said the seized bottles had fake trademarks belonging to 18 international brands. The seizure came after a complaint from a company representative in a local market.

Inspectors found the farm after receiving complaints and raided it in cooperation with Ras Al Khaimah Police. Bottles were seized and reports found they weren’t genuine. Asian workers found packing the fake perfume were referred to public prosecution.