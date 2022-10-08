Abu Dhabi: A Dh25 million prize money awaits winners of the UAE's Dalma Historical Race Festival, which kicks off October 27, 2022.organised by the Abu Dhabi Marine Sports Club.
The Dalma Historical Race Festival is organised by the Abu Dhabi Marine Sports Club and the Cultural Programmes and Heritage Festivals Committee-Abu Dhabi, under the patronage of Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler's Representative in Al Dhafra Region.
The festival's organising committee announced that its fifth edition will be held on Dalma Island in Al Dhafra Region and runs until November 3, 2022.
The festival's registration process will be open to the public from Monday, October 10 to 20.
Prize money for finishers
The Abu Dhabi Marine Sports Club has allocated prize money worth Dh25 million for the competitors finishing from first to 100th place.
The prize money are as follows:
- Champion -- Dh1.3 million
- Runner-up -- Dh1 million
- Third-place -- Dh800,000
Three cars will also be awarded to the winners of the first three places in the historic race, which aims to support and showcase the UAE's maritime heritage.
The Dalma Historical Race Festival aims to preserve the nation's identity and Emirati heritage, as well as promote the maritime heritage of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi.