Abu Dhabi: Abu Dhabi Police have warned drivers to avoid littering while driving, adding that fines of Dh1,000 will be imposed on offenders.
In a social media post, Abu Dhabi Police Traffic and Patrols Directorate called on motorists to preserve the cleanliness of roads and public spaces, and to only dispose of waste in designated bins.
Fine and black points
According to Article No 71 of the Traffic Law, littering while driving is subject to a Dh1,000 fine, as well as six traffic black points for the motorist.
Abu Dhabi Police’s post also included a video clip, which shows motorists throwing away beverage cans out of moving and parked vehicles. An instance of a motorist disposing of paper waste on the ground before getting into a parked car is also shown.
Abu Dhabi also penalises other road users who litter, with the Abu Dhabi City Municipality imposing Dh1,000 fines on non-motorists who dispose of waste in public spaces.