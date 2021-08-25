Abu Dhabi: Motorists who fail to stop when school buses raise the ‘Stop’ sign for embarking and disembarking students will be fined Dh1,000 and will be slapped with ten black traffic points, Abu Dhabi Police have warned.
In addition, motorists who fail to stop completely and leave at least five metres’ distance with school buses will be fined Dh500 and penalised with six black points.
Abu Dhabi Police issued these reminders on its social media platforms ahead of the start of the new school term from Sunday. Authorities have also developed a comprehensive traffic management plan to ensure the safe return of students and staff to schools.
Brigadier General Mohammed Al Himiri, director of the Traffic and Patrols Directorate, said that traffic patrol has been deployed at key intersections and on roads across the emirate, to monitor traffic movements as students arrive at and leave their schools. Traffic personnel will also ensure that motorists drive at safe speeds and follow traffic rules and regulations.
Other Abu Dhabi Police units are also been working to raise awareness on the risks of drug abuse among school staff and about the need to adhere to COVID-19 precautionary measures in educational institutions.