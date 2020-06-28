Sharjah: Sharjah Charity Association revealed that Dh1 million has been spent on 650 victims of the Abbco Tower fire in Sharjah on May 5 under the directives of His Highness Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah.
Abdullah Sultan bin Khadim, Executive Director of Sharjah Charity International, stated that once directives from Sheikh Sultan were received all measures were immediately taken to provide all forms of support to victims of the tower blaze.
Bin Khadim said, “A special committee was formed under the directives of the Sharjah Ruler to study the situation of families who needed urgent assistance.”
He said the charity spent Dh1 million paying one-month rent of 285 people in hotels and supplying 18,088 meals. “Tenants were also given financial support to cover basic needs after many of them lost their money, documents and belongings due to the fire.
Bin Khadim thanked Dr Hassan Al Marzouqi, who donated 160 hotel rooms to accommodate the affected people. He also expressed his gratitude to Emirates European Hospital for providing medical examinations for those who needed.