Dubai: As many as 22 participants matched four out of five numbers and shared the second prize of Dh1 million - securing Dh45,454 each - in the latest weekly Mahzooz draw on Saturday, EWINGS, the draw’s operator, said on Sunday.
As always, the weekly raffle draw saw three participants share Dh300,000 among them. The winners who received Dh100,000 each were Shashi from India, Nishith from India and Lynn from the Philippines.
Also, 356 other winners matched three out of five numbers and received the third prize of Dh350 each.
The top prize of Dh10 million is still waiting to be won and will once again be up for grabs in the grand draw on October 1.