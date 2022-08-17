Dubai: Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA), in cooperation with the UAE Ministry of Education, organised a series of physical awareness workshops as part of the ‘Sustainable Summer Camp’ held by the Ministry.
This is part of DEWA’s social responsibility and its strategy to promote a culture of creativity and innovation among the new generation. More than 250 female students from Mariya AlQubtya High School in Dubai participated in the workshops. The workshops highlighted the latest disruptive technologies such as Artificial Intelligence (AI), 3D printing and robotics, in addition to project management.
Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, managing director, chief executive officer of DEWA, highlighted DEWA’s support for national efforts to empower and train the youth and invest in their potential, time, and skills. This qualifies them to become the next generation of sustainability leaders and to carry on the journey of development in the UAE in all areas. This also helps achieve the UAE Centennial 2071 to make the UAE the world’s leading nation; and the National Innovation Strategy launched by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, to make the UAE one of the most innovative countries worldwide.
“We provide the new generation with technical skills, and develop their scientific research, innovation and creativity. The camp also motivates the new generation to learn science and technologies, and supports DEWA’s objectives to create knowledge and equip them with science and knowledge. This contributes to achieving the UAE’s National Advanced Sciences Agenda 2031, which aims to develop solutions to use advanced sciences in the development and creation of solutions to future challenges. This consolidates the UAE and Dubai’s position on the global innovation map, especially in areas related to the Fourth Industrial Revolution’s technologies. These include AI, drones, energy storage, blockchain, and Internet of Things (IoT), among others,” added Al Tayer.