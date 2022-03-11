Dubai: A series of virtual activities, panel discussions and seminars, celebrating the Reading Month 2022, under the theme ‘UAE Reads’, was organised by Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA)
Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, managing director & CEO of DEWA, said: “We support initiatives that aim to advance the cultural and knowledge level. We consider them a key priority in our annual agenda.
Al Tayer added: “Our vision at DEWA is guided by the words of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, who said, ‘Reading will remain our shield against any difficult times.’ We strive to promote the culture of reading in society and make it part of our daily activities. This contributes to raising the value of knowledge, human development and makes the UAE the beacon of education and knowledge as well as the capital of content and culture.”
‘Share an Hour’
DEWA held more than 15 events in Arabic, English and Hindi on literature, cultural and technical topics. These include the initiative called “Share an Hour” and other panel discussion with famous authors as well as awareness workshops and seminars. DEWA also provided discounts on purchasing books in collaboration with key distributors in the UAE during the Reading Month.
The UAE celebrates Reading Month every year in March, in accordance with the Cabinet’s decision. Held under the aegis of the Ministry of Culture and Youth, in cooperation with federal and local authorities, the Reading Month is an important step forward in building a knowledge-based society.