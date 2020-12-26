Dubai: Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (Dewa) has inaugurated 2,367 11kV substations across Dubai since the beginning of this year. This is part of Dewa’s strategy and its ongoing efforts to provide electricity and water services according to the highest standards of availability, reliability, and efficiency, a tweet from the Dubai Media Office said.
“Electricity infrastructure expansion plans, including increasing production capacity and transmission and distribution networks, are developed based on demand forecast in Dubai until 2030, taking into consideration the demographic and economic growth in the Emirate,” said Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD & CEO of Dewa.
Al Tayer said that Dewa’s investments in the energy sector are Dh86 billion over the next five years.
Rashid Bin Humaidan, Executive Vice-President of Distribution Power at Dewa, said that the number of 33kV substations in service is 85 stations, while the 11kV substations have reached 40,086 stations. All stations operate according to the highest standards of quality, efficiency, and safety using the latest digital technologies.