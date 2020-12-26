DEWA Head Office-1608965950947
The Dewa headquarters. Image Credit: Supplied
Dubai: Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (Dewa) has inaugurated 2,367 11kV substations across Dubai since the beginning of this year. This is part of Dewa’s strategy and its ongoing efforts to provide electricity and water services according to the highest standards of availability, reliability, and efficiency, a tweet from the Dubai Media Office said.

“Electricity infrastructure expansion plans, including increasing production capacity and transmission and distribution networks, are developed based on demand forecast in Dubai until 2030, taking into consideration the demographic and economic growth in the Emirate,” said Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD & CEO of Dewa.

Global accolades
The UAE, represented by Dewa, has maintained its first global ranking for the third consecutive year in Getting Electricity as per the World Bank’s Doing Business Report 2020, which measures the ease of doing business in 190 economies around the world. Dewa achieved 100 per cent in all of the Getting Electricity indicators, including procedures; time; cost; and reliability of supply and transparency of tariff. Commercial and industrial customers can now get electricity connection up to 150kW within 5 days and in one step through Al Namoos, with security deposits and new connection charges waived. The UAE, represented by Dewa, has the shortest time in the world to get electricity according to the World Bank’s report.

Al Tayer said that Dewa’s investments in the energy sector are Dh86 billion over the next five years.

Rashid Bin Humaidan, Executive Vice-President of Distribution Power at Dewa, said that the number of 33kV substations in service is 85 stations, while the 11kV substations have reached 40,086 stations. All stations operate according to the highest standards of quality, efficiency, and safety using the latest digital technologies.