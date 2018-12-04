Abu Dhabi: His Highness Shaikh Mohammad Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, on Tuesday approved development projects worth Dh3.86 billion in Al Dhafra region.
The projects, followed up by Shaikh Hamdan Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the Ruler's Representative in Al Dhafra Region, aim to enhance housing, education and health services and increase job opportunities for Emiratis in the region, whose population exceeds 334, 000 people.
A Dh2.6 billion has been allocated for infrastructure projects that aim to improve the quality of life. These projects will include development of ports, expansion of housing. A Dh1.2 billion has been allotted to develop roads and transport networks that aim to ensure the safety of road users, and link Al Dhafra region to other areas in Abu Dhabi.
Other projects include improving and expanding existing roads, as well as construction of bike paths and cycle routes and pedestrian crossings. They also involve construction of new hospitals and expanding existing ones to meet the growing demands for healthcare services.