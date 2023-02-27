Abu Dhabi: President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and His Majesty Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah, King of Malaysia, on Monday attended ‘Desert Tiger 6’, a joint military exercise that aimed at sharing expertise and enhancing joint military actions.
The military drill was implemented in line with the continued desire of the leaderships of the UAE and Malaysia to increase the level of performance and combat efficiency based on a strategy to improve the overall ability and combat readiness of the ground forces.
The UAE Armed Forces stage annual joint military exercises with armies of brotherly countries as part of the UAE’s strategy to elevate capabilities and test readiness of the military.
Major General Saeed Rashid Al Shehhi, Commander of the UAE Land Forces, expressed his pride at the distinguished relations with the Malaysian Armed Forces, highlighting his keenness to further enhance military cooperation between the two countries.
For his part, Lieutenant General Mohamed bin Abdulrahman, Deputy Commander of the Malaysian Land Forces, affirmed the importance of the joint military exercise with the UAE Land Forces in advancing interoperability and mutual understanding between them, which in turns serve the mutual benefits of the two countries.
The military exercise was also witnessed by Sheikh Tahnoun bin Mohammed Al Nahyan, Abu Dhabi Ruler’s Representative in Al Ain Region; Sheikh Nahyan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Zayed Charitable and Humanitarian Foundation; Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Presidential Court; His Royal Highness the Regent of Pahang, Crown Prince Tengku Hassanal Ibrahim Alam Shah of Malaysia; Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Tahnoun Al Nahyan, Advisor for Special Affairs at the Ministry of Presidential Court; Mohammed bin Ahmed Al Bowardi, Minister of State for Defence Affairs; Lieutenant General Engineer Issa Saif bin Ablan Al Mazrouei, Chief of Staff of the Armed Forces; and a number of senior officers from both countries.