ABU DHABI: The Department of Health—Abu Dhabi (DoH), the regulator of health care sector in Abu Dhabi, has announced the relocation of its headquarters and the International Patient Care division to Burj Al Jewn, on Al Muroor Road.

The move to the new offices will be with effect from April 7.

The new offices have been designed to provide employees a healthier and more positive workspace that promotes productivity and enhances visitors’ experiences where they are able to get extensive services under one roof. DoH operations will resume normal business hours from Sunday to Thursday (8am-2pm).