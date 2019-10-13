Officials from the Department of Health in Abu Dhabi and the Saal.ai, at the MoU signing ceremony at Krypto Labs in Masdar City. Image Credit: Supplied

Abu Dhabi: Department of Health (DoH) in Abu Dhabi (DoH), the regulator of the healthcare sector in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, and Saal.ai, an innovative artificial intelligence company, have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU)on Sunday to collaborate in developing advanced artificial intelligence (AI) solutions for the healthcare sector in Abu Dhabi.

In the presence of Sheikh Abdulla Bin Mohammed Al Hamed, Chairman of the Department of Health and Dr. Saleh Al Hashemi, Managing Director of Saal.ai, the MoU was signed at Krypto Labs in Masdar City, by Mohammed Hamad Al Hameli, Undersecretary of the Department of Health and Vikraman Poduval, Chief Executive Officer of Saal.ai.

In efforts to harness the power of new technologies in healthcare by both entities, the MoU aims to deploy and develop AI solutions that enhance the quality and productivity of the healthcare sector in Abu Dhabi.

Under the terms of the agreement, both entities will collaborate on developing a strategy and vision to accelerate the adoption of AI solutions across the Emirate’s healthcare sector, enabling DoH to utilise AI solutions and products offered by Saal.ai. The AI solutions will assist in enhancing DoH’s internal functions and ecosystem, as well as advancing the services offered by healthcare providers for patients and citizens within the Emirate of Abu Dhabi.

Al Hameli said: “We at the Department of Health Abu Dhabi have our eyes set on the future, working today to develop future strategic plans that shed light on embedding AI to further enhance the healthcare sector. We are honored to join forces with Saal.ai, as it will help us in accelerating the adoption of AI solutions in the Emirate’s healthcare sector, without compromising the quality of healthcare services provided to the Abu Dhabi community.”

Dr Al Hashemi highlighted Saal’s commitment in achieving the objectives set by DoH in spreading a culture of innovation and collaboration towards deploying and harnessing the power of AI in Abu Dhabi’s healthcare sector.

“This strategic partnership with the Department of Health is a monumental step in advancing our contributions towards the healthcare sector, and it reflects our commitment in heightening the Emirate’s standing globally, in line with Abu Dhabi Government’s Ghadan 21,” he added.

He added: “Artificial intelligence holds the potential to transform the healthcare sector by making use of scattered data, enabling nurses and doctors to be more efficient, and enhancing the services delivered by healthcare providers.

The Department of Health – Abu Dhabi is the regulative body of the healthcare sector in Abu Dhabi and which ensures excellence in healthcare for the community by monitoring the health status of the population.