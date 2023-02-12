Sharjah: A number of special traffic patrols have been launched by Sharjah Police in the desert and mountainous areas.
According to Major General Saif Al Zari Al Shamsi, Commander-in-Chief of Sharjah Police, the initiative with support from the Ministry of Interior, aims to keep pace with the latest technological interventions to cater to any eventuality in these areas, ensure smooth traffic and enhance people’s quality of life and security.
He said the vehicles are specially equipped to operate in desert and mountainous terrain and provide assistance to those who need it.
The patrols will also help maintain security and safety.