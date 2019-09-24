Dubai: Good morning. We’re at the Dubai World Trade Centre to hunt for the best deals on electronics gear that may fit your needs (or wants) and budget.
It is the first day of Gitex Shopper. This mega electronics retail extravaganza runs for five days from Tuesday, September 24 till September 28, Saturday.
1.30pm
Laptops to look out for at #GitexShopper2019
10.04 am
A crowd has gathered outside the venue, with young promoters, exhibitors as well as shoppers ready to get in.
9.45am
Free parking and more about Gitex
For our very first update, free parking on one side at the venue is already full. There's free parking on both sides. When you exit for the service road you can see the free parking right away before you get to the paid one. There is paid parking behind the venue.
The walk from the free parking to the gitex venue takes about 10-14 minutes. It includes a pedestrian bridge and 2 elevator rides.
Metro access
Sheikh Saeed Hall is right next to the World Trade Centre Metro Station, so metro access is easy and we strongly suggest using the metro to get here.
This being the biggest physical retail marketplace for IT and consumer electronics devices in the Gulf region, it’s quite a challenge to cover everything in one go.
So here’s our plan: We’ll give you an early peek into best deals of the day, useful bundles, gizmos, and the hottest devices.
No, we’re not covering e-cigarettes here. It’s bad for you. Go hunt for it yourself.
Top 5 picks
So we’re giving you our top 5 picks for the following :
◦ Smartphones
◦ laptops
◦ tablets,
◦ audio devices,
◦ LED TV.
◦ Gaming gear
◦ maybe some e-scooters too.
Plus transpo and parking tips.
Join us on this fun venture and we’ll give you a sense of where to go, what to see — and expect — when you decide to check it out yourself.