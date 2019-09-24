E-retail discount frenzy for home/school laptop units and the latest gaming beasts

Young fans test laptops in a gaming zone at Gitex Shopper in Dubai World trade Centre on Saturday, September 24, 2019. Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzan / Gulf News

Dubai: Our hunt for the best laptop deals started in earnest at Gitex Shopper 2019 on Tuesday, as the five-day electronics retail extravaganza kicked off.

As soon as the door swung open at Shaikh Saeed Hall of the Dubai World Trade Centre, the chase for the best deals started.

And we did find some price slashers: Traditional electronics retailers are feeling generous.

Besides the good amount of discounts on the units, a number of freebies had been thrown in, too.

We zeroed in on established brands. This list is in no way exhaustive, though. It’s best to visit the event yourself, if you can (we strongly advise that if you use the Dubai Metro to get there, get off at DWTC station).

Here’s the lowdown on laptops at the on-going Gitex:

1. Souped-up

This ASUS ROG Mothership laptop is a gaming monster. With one of the highest specs, it's all a gamer needs for an uninterrupted shooting-and-building experience.

The ASUS ROG Mothership laptop. Image Credit: Falah Gulzar / Gulf News

ROG Mothership is a portable Windows 10 Pro powerhouse with an innovative stand-up design that enhances cooling for its factory-overclocked GeForce RTX 2080 GPU and 9th Gen Intel Core i9 eight-core CPU.

Moreover, what sets it apart is the detachable keyboard that can turn wireless when needed.

Currently there are only 10 pieces at Gitex Shopper 2019.

Price: Dh24,999 ($6,793).

2. Gaming gear

Predator Helios 300 from Acer is our top pick for high-end gaming laptop of the day. Features: CPU Intel Core i7 (9th Gen) 9750H; 16GB RAM; 6GB GPU NVidia GTX; 15.6” FHD 144 Hz; 1TB HDD + 256GB SSD

Ali Ansari shows the Acer Predator Helios 300 priced at Dh5,999 (from Dh6,499). Image Credit: Jay Hilotin / Gulf News

Price: Dh5,999 ($1,630); down from Dh6,499

Free: Marshall Major III Bluetooth headset worth Dh739.

3. Entry-level for home/office use

This Dell Inspiron 3000 Series (7th Gen) is our top pick for an entry-level laptop.

Ayman Sheikh, 19, of Jumbo Electronics shows the top pick for entry-level laptop: the Dell Inspiron 3000 Series (7th Gen), for Dh1,099 (from Dh1,299) Image Credit: Jay Hilotin / Gulf News

Features: CPU Intel Celeron 4000; 4GB RAM; 64 GB SSD (expandable with USB drive); 14” HD; Dell Cinema + Mobile Connect.

Price: Dh1,099 ($298) (from Dh1,299)

4. High-end

This HP Omen X2 S is claimed to be the first laptop with dual screen. It’s the first showcase in the UAE of this model and is one of more expensive gaming laptops at Gitex 2019.

Krishna Ganesh, 21, of Jumbo Electronics shows the HP Omen X2 S, first showcased in Dubai on the first day of Gitex Shopper 2019. The model (Price: Dh14,000, $3,783) the first laptop with dual screen, and is one of the more expensive of the gaming laptops. Image Credit: Jay Hilotin / Gulf News

Features: CPU i7 (9th Gen 9750H); 32GB RAM; 8GB GPU NVidia RTX2080; 15.6” FHD 144 Hz; 1TB SSD (largest in any laptop so far)

Price: Dh14,000 ($3,804, at Jumbo)

Free: Razer gaming bundle worth Dh200

5. Affordable

This Asus TUF Series unit is an affordable mid-range gaming laptop. Features: CPU AMD Ryzen 7th Gen 3750H; 16GB RAM; 4GB dedicated GPU NVidia G-Force GTX1650; 15.6” FHD; 512 GB SSD (upgradable up to 1TB).

Yusuf Patel, 23, of electronics retailer Sharaf DG, shows the “affordable” mid-range Asus TUF laptop. Price: Dh3,699, with discounts (Dh500) for FAB customers and non-FAB (Dh200) customers. Image Credit: Jay Hilotin / Gulf News

Price: Dh3,699 ($1,005, down from Dh4,000) at Sharaf DG

Discount A: Dh500 off with FAB credit card

Discount B: Dh200 for non-FAB card buyers

6. Mid-range

This Asus Vivobook X411 is an unbeatable midrange laptop with high-end features: i7 CPU, 12GB RAM, 1TB HDD + 128GB SSD; 2GB GPU, 14” FHD.

The Asus Vivobook X411 deal at Gitex (notice the freebie), featuring Core i7 CPU, 12GB RAM, 1TB HDD + 128GB SSD; 2GB GPU, 14” FHD. Image Credit: Jay Hilotin / Gulf News

Price: Dh2,977 ($808), down from Dh3,299 at EMax