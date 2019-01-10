Dubai: Dar Al Ber Society has installed 100 water coolers at various places in Dubai.
Coolers were installed at a workers accommodation in Al Quoz, ladies accommodation at the Philippines Overseas Labour Office in Al Ghusais, Garhoud, Bur Dubai and Zabeel Park.
The main beneficiaries are expected to be over 20,000 blue collar workers.
Hisham Al Zahrani, deputy director of the social sector at Dar Al Ber Society, said: “Providing drinking water is one of the most important projects undertaken by Dar Al Ber Society in and outside of the UAE. So, we are installing the water coolers at these locations where it is needed most.”
“These water coolers have come as a blessing from Allah to us as earlier we had to walk half an hour for everyday during the hot season to fetch water from other places like schools, offices, etc”, said, Rasheed, a Pakistani gardener.