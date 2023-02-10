Dubai: The Deanship of Postgraduate Medical Education at Mohammed Bin Rashid University of Medicine and Health Sciences in Dubai Academic Health Corporation (DAHC) has announced that applications are now open for 18 residency postgraduate training programmes and two internship programmes in the specialities of medicine and dentistry.
The programmes will address rising demand for skilled doctors and the healthcare professionals. Training will take place at DAHC medical and dental facilities including Rashid Hospital, Dubai Hospital, Latifa Women & Children’s Hospital, Al Jalila Children’s Specialty Hospital, Hatta Hospital, Dubai Dental Hospital, and other primary care and specialised health centres. Interested applicants can learn more about the programmes and apply through the Mohammed Bin Rashid University of Medicine and Health Sciences (MBRU) website.
First time
This year marks the first time Dubai Academic Health Corporation (DAHC) has sought admissions for postgraduate medical training programmes by offering as many as 18 residencies across multiple specialities including but not limited to paediatric neurology, neurosurgery, paediatrics, internal medicine, emergency medicine, as well as orthopaedics and trauma surgery programmes.
DAHC will also offer 13 fellowship accredited programmes in various sub-specialities such as paediatric otolaryngology, paediatric orthopaedics and trauma, adult endocrine, child and adolescent psychiatry, and adult pulmonology.
Quality care
“As residents joining Dubai’s first academic health system, they will gain a unique insight into the synergies which arise when healthcare educators, students, highly skilled practitioners, and researchers work in concert providing meaningful differences to the lives of our patients. At DAHC we believe that the needs of the patient come first; residents will both experience and have the power to influence the exciting transformation to deliver a more patient-centred, evidenced based and value-directed quality of care. Our current programs are built on the work of our colleagues from Dubai Health Authority and align with Dubai Academic Health Corporation’s strategic priorities to enhance health outcomes for our patients,” said Professor Sulaiman Al Emran, Dean of Postgraduate Medical Education at MBRU.
“All our programmes are accredited and provide competency-based training through a well-structured curriculum that reinforces learning through research activities, soft skill development, and medical simulation supported by advanced learning resources available at MBRU,” he added.
Valuable experience
Dr Ali Al Sarhan, who graduated from the paediatric residency at Al Jalila Children’s Specialty Hospital said: “My experience during this program was absolutely amazing. The support and all the resources offered to us greatly helped us excel in this field and gain valuable experience. The last four years have been among my best in terms of my career and in my educational journey. I doubt that I could find something comparable elsewhere.”
More than a year ago, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, had the vision to establish DAHC to drive the integration of care, learning, discovery and giving, to set the global standard for patient care and outcomes.