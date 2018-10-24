Ras Al Khaimah: An Asian man, 41, died after being hit by a truck in one of Ras Al Khaimah’s internal markets, said Colonel Walid Mohammad Kanfish, Director of Al Ma’murah police station.

The victim was cycling in front of a heavy vehicle driven by an Asian man, when he was run over. The driver, 34, wanted to enter one of the subways, but he ended up running over the cyclist.

The police operation room was informed of the accident about 9am, and police patrols and paramedics rushed to the scene but found the man had died from his injuries.

The body was transferred to hospital before being handed over to family members.

Col Kanfish called on drivers to be vigilant and abide by traffic rules and regulations. He also urged pedestrians and cyclists to follow road safety instructions, and not to overtake vehicles or obstruct their way.

Col Kanfish said the main cause of these types of accidents was the lack of attention on the cyclists’ part, as well as motorists driving at high speeds and their inability to control the vehicle.