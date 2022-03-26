Dubai: From the smallest car to the supervillain, the Joker, Custom Show Emirates 2022, is a great destination for car and bike enthusiasts who wish to catch up on the latest in modifications.

Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence, inaugurated the show at Dubai World Trade Center, which will run until tomorrow.

Sheikh Nahyan, accompanied by Jamal Saleh bin Lahej, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Custom Event, toured the show and praised the exhibition’s role in fostering the growth of the modified car industry, locally and regionally. The dignitaries viewed Dubai Police cars such as the latest Ghiath Patrol Car and electric vehicles for Civil Defence, used as firetenders and first-responder vehicles.

Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan toured the event on the first day at Dubai World Trade Center. Image Credit: Ali Al Shouk/Gulf News

According to the organisers, the car and motorbikes modification sector in the UAE will grow by about 10 per cent annually from its current levels of Dh1 billion. Bin Lahej pointed that the world of modified cars and motorcycles is estimated to be worth about $1 billion (Dh3.67 billion) in the UAE, accounting for about 50 per cent of the total market in the Gulf region, which is estimated to be about $2 billion. The market size in the United States is about $40 billion.

An environment-friendly electric fire engine, designed and equipped to combat fires in closed, narrow and crowded spaces, on display at Custom Show Emirates 2022. Image Credit: Ali Al Shouk/Gulf News

“The exhibition is considered one of the largest events specialising in customised cars and modified bikes in the Middle East. It provides a good opportunity for visitors, car and bike enthusiasts and buyers to establish direct channels of communication with suppliers and dealers of vehicular modifications and spare parts dealers,” Bin Lahej said.

Meanwhile, Brigadier Sulaiman Abdul Karim Al Balushi, Director of Technical Affairs at the General Directorate of Civil Defence in Dubai, said that the latest civil defence vehicle, which is a small, environment-friendly electric fire engine, is designed and equipped to combat fires in closed, narrow and crowded spaces such as exhibition halls and commercial centres.

“The shape of the vehicle is inspired by the fourth generation of rapid intervention vehicles, as it has zero carbon emissions. It is equipped with an advanced fire-extinguishing system with a capacity of 100 litres,” Brig Al Balushi added.

A customised motorbike on display at the event. Image Credit: Ali Al Shouk/Gulf News

Brigadier Suleiman pointed out that the design of this vehicle is part of the plan to include environment-friendly vehicles in Dubai Civil Defence, which will contribute towards achieving the objectives of the Dubai Urban Plan 2040 to promote environmental sustainability and a green city.

The Joker car

A fully customised Dodge SRT 8 attracted visitors to the show with its outstanding green colour and design element of the supervillain the ‘Joker’, Batman’s all-time enemy. Emirati owner Waleed Mohammed Saeed, bought the car in 2012 with zero knowledge of customising cars, but decided to transform it into a special vehicle. “I bought the car for Dh180,000 and after modification, the car was priced at nearly Dh500,000. I had zero knowledge in customising cars, but kept searching on the internet and asking friends to get ideas to make the car unique,” Saeed told Gulf News.

The car has 23 speakers, an air-lift and a special exhaust.

A custom-built civil defence vehicle on display at the event. Image Credit: Ali Al Shouk/Gulf News

As Saeed fell in love with the Joker, he decided to customise his car with the Joker theme. “I heard about a Filipino on YouTube who specialises in drawing and painting. I asked him to come to Dubai to draw the Joker in 3D design all over the car.” Saeed added

He said the car has a plate number and is registered in Dubai. The car received many requests from moviemakers and singers for it to be featured in video clips.