Dubai: A worker lost his appeal and will be deported for hugging a masseuse and groping her.
In March, the Indian masseuse had finished work for the day and was chatting with her two Thai co-workers on the pavement outside their spa.
As she stood in front of her co-workers, the 40-year-old masseuse felt someone suddenly groping her from behind.
The Indian woman turned around and discovered that it was her 29-year-old Filipino workmate. Police arrested the Filipino accused into custody shortly after the woman complained.
In September, the Dubai Court of First Instance convicted the defendant of groping the masseuse and handed him a three-month suspended jail term.
The Filipino appealed his primary judgement before the Appeal Court and sought to overturn his conviction.
When he appeared in court, he pleaded not guilty and strongly refuted the accusations.
On Wednesday, presiding judge Saeed Salem Bin Sarm dismissed the Filipino’s appeal and upheld his suspended imprisonment.
The appellate court handed the accused a suspended jail term after he produced a written waiver that he had obtained from the Indian complainant to the court.
The accused will be deported.
The masseuse said the Filipino hugged her and groped her. “I yelled at him angrily and pushed him away when he did that,” she testified.
Her Thai co-worker, 28, confirmed her statement and said: “He slid his hands under her arms and groped her.”
The appellate ruling remains subject to appeal before the Cassation Court.