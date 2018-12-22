She testified to prosecutors: “I felt someone tailing me and when I turned around, the suspect punched me strongly on my face. I resisted him for around seven minutes and prevented him from stealing my bag, but when the stirpes snapped, he pulled the purse and fled. I reported the matter to the police who called me after few days to the station. I identified the suspect at the line-up and got back my purse that contained my phone, Emirates ID and Dh100.”