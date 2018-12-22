Dubai: A worker has been accused of following a waitress at 4am in the street then robbing her purse that contained her mobile after he punched her.
The Sri Lankan waitress was said to be walking back to her residence after she finished work at 4am when she felt someone walking behind her in front Dubai Police School in September.
As she turned around to see who was following her, she saw a Nigerian worker, 28, who punched her on her face, said records.
The woman resisted the abuser and kept a firm grip on her purse.
The waitress reported the matter to the police that called her, after a few days, to the station where she identified the thief in the line-up.
She testified to prosecutors: “I felt someone tailing me and when I turned around, the suspect punched me strongly on my face. I resisted him for around seven minutes and prevented him from stealing my bag, but when the stirpes snapped, he pulled the purse and fled. I reported the matter to the police who called me after few days to the station. I identified the suspect at the line-up and got back my purse that contained my phone, Emirates ID and Dh100.”
A ruling will be heard on December 27.
The 28-year-old suspect pleaded not guilty when he appeared before the Dubai Court of First Instance on Thursday.