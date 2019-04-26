Dubai: A visitor stands accused of sexually abusing a woman while she was hanging clothes out to dry on a washing line, the Dubai Court of First Instance heard on Thursday.
The 40-year-old Filipina victim who was living in a shared villa in Satwa testified that in March of this year she was putting her clothes out to dry on a washing line at 4am when the 30-year-old Egyptian defendant sexually abused her. “I was shocked when he touched my bottom in a lustful way,” she said. “I yelled at him as he was under the influence of alcohol. I alerted police who came and arrested the man,” she added in official records.
According to court records, the defendant confessed during interrogation to being under the influence of alcohol when he sexually abused the woman.
A verdict is expected on April 29.