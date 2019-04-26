The 40-year-old Filipina victim who was living in a shared villa in Satwa testified that in March of this year she was putting her clothes out to dry on a washing line at 4am when the 30-year-old Egyptian defendant sexually abused her. “I was shocked when he touched my bottom in a lustful way,” she said. “I yelled at him as he was under the influence of alcohol. I alerted police who came and arrested the man,” she added in official records.