Dubai: An Indian doctor has been accused of sexually molesting a woman after a Botox therapy session.
The Dubai Court of First Instance heard on Tuesday from the 31-year-old American victim that in August this year, she visited the clinic located in Bur Dubai when the doctor put his hand on her cheek, kissed her twice and hugged her.
“After the defendant put the Botox on my face, I went to the consultation room based on his request to talk about plastic surgery. I was exhausted I was terrified of the Botox and a recent break-up with my friend. I was surprised when the defendant put both of his hand on my cheek and kissed me twice,” the victim said, according to official records.
She claimed that the 42-year-old Indian defendant tried to kiss her lips but she moved her head away and tried to leave the room. “He tried to calm me down and said I need to rest but he hugged and kissed me again,” she added.
Confession
The woman managed to escape the place and alerted Dubai Police. During interrogation, the defendant admitted of kissing the woman’s cheek after the Botox treatment.
Dubai Public Prosecution charged the defendant with sexually abusing the woman. The next hearing is scheduled for September 29.