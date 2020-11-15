Dubai: A woman has been accused of supplying drugs to her countryman who reportedly died of an overdose of drug cocktail.
The Dubai Court of First Instance heard on Sunday, that the 30-year-old Emirati woman was found with the deceased in a hotel in Jumeirah. A policeman testified that in May this year, Dubai Police command room received an emergency call about the incident at a hotel. “I saw the defendant with the deceased man and also found a suspicious injection in the room,” said the policeman in official records.
According to police, the woman was under the influence of drugs as well. Reports revealed that the Emirati man died of overdose of a mixture of drugs. Dubai Public Prosecution charged the woman with supplying drugs to her countryman which led to his death as well as consuming drugs.
The next hearing scheduled on November 25 while the defendant will remain under police custody.