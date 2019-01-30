Dubai: A watchman on Wednesday was accused of raping an 18-year-old girl who suffers from mental illness, a Dubai Court of First Instance heard.
In September last year, the Pakistani defendant, 21, allegedly used a spare key to enter the flat when the girl was alone after her mother left for work and raped her.
According to records, the Iraqi mother, 52, said that she was staying in Rifaa area with her daughter. She noticed a change in her daughter as she was always crying and refusing to eat.
“She told me that the watchman used to enter the flat using a key and sexually abused her. My daughter suffered from a mental disorder which made her an easy target. The defendant took advantage of her condition to commit the crime,” the mother said.
She said when she moved into the flat, the watchman refused to change the door’s lock and gave her a copy of the key and kept the original with him. He used the key to enter the flat when she went to work.
The defendant was arrested by Dubai police and he confessed of raping the victim during the investigation.