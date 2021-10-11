Umm Al Quwain: Coinciding with the launch of Expo 2020 Dubai, Major General Shaikh Rashid bin Ahmad Al Mualla, Commander-in-Chief of Umm Al Quwain Police, inaugurated the first job card for a robotic employee involved in investigating crimes against children.
The project has been launched by the General Command of Police Umm Al Quwain in partnership with the Umm Al Quwain Smart Department.
The detective Robotok officially started his work on October 3, after a three-year pilot experience during which he achieved impressive results in the investigation of crimes against children.
Major General Al Mulla said this step is in line with the vision of the Umm Al Quwain Police General Command to use artificial intelligence in its operations.