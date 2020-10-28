Abu Dhabi: Abu Dhabi Police have arrested three people with 380 kilograms of narcotics in their possession.
The Asian nationals, who had the 380 kilograms of cannabis with them, along with 400,000 pills, were arrested in an operation nicknamed ‘Across Borders’, Abu Dhabi Police announced on Wednesday.
General Muhammad Suhail Al-Rashdi, director of criminal security at the Abu Dhabi Police, praised the efforts of anti-narcotics teams, and their eagerness to follow security measures. These efforts were integral to bust the gang that had entered the UAE, he added.
Colonel Tahir Ghraib Al-Dhairy, director of the Anti-Narcotics Directorate with the Police’s Criminal Security Sector, said that the operation started with a tip-off on the presence of a gang seeking to promote drugs in the country. A plan was put in place to arrest the gang. Al Dhairy said all the core members ofthe gang were caught and drugs in their possession seized after obtaining their confessions. The accused have been referred to the judiciary.