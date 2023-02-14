Dubai: As many as 63 elite Special Weapons and Tactics (SWAT) teams are set to participate in the 4th edition of the UAE SWAT Challenge 2023, to be hosted by Dubai Police at the Al Ruwayaa Training City from February 20-24.

The competition with a total prize money of $170,000 is being held in line with the World Police Summit 2023 organised by the Dubai Police.

Dubai Police have also urged residents and citizens to attend the event that will be held between 8am and 3pm daily.

Held under the patronage of His Highness Shaikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, teams from 30 countries will compete in five categories that will test skills of the special armed response units. The teams will stage mock hostage rescues, raid challenges, rescue injured officers and overcome obstacle courses in a bid to be crowned the most competent force.

Major General Abdullah Ali Al Ghaithi, Director of the General Department for Protective Security and Emergency at Dubai Police, said the competition provides a platform for SWAT teams around the world to test their strength and showcase their efficiency and readiness. “The competition is a good chance to exchange expertise from the best squad and tactical teams in the world,” Maj. Gen. Al Ghaithi said at a press conference in Dubai. He said there would be daily rewards for the winning teams and a mega prize of $70,000 would be given to the overall champion team

“Many teams and countries want to participate in the competition due to the great reputation of this competition. Our main goal is to exchange expertise and learn about the best practises,” he added.

The challenge

Brigadier Obaid bin Yarouf Al Ketbi, Acting Deputy Director of the General Department of Protective Security and Emergency and Chairman of the Organising Committee for the UAE SWAT Challenge 2023, said the challenge this year is bigger and larger than previous years. “