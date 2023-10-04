Abu Dhabi: The Abu Dhabi Judicial Department has warned the public against fraudulent ads on social media luring residents into buying discounted “tickets” for fake events in the UAE.
In a statement, and through video clips in English and Arabic, the Department highlighted the danger of the misleading advertisements.
“Be vigilant of Social Media advertisements selling tickets for event in the UAE. Scammers offer tickets at lower prices and after making a number of sales, these traders vanish! Beware of being mislead by such kinds of offers. Avoid releasing your personal or banking information,” it said.
The ADJD announcement urges the public to purchase tickets only from reliable sites. The statement also guides the victims to use official channels to protect themselves. “If you fell victim to a fraud refer immediately to the competent authorities at 8002626.”