Ras Al Khaimah: Ras Al Khaimah Police have launched an awareness campaign for workers on how to prevent thefts at their accommodations.
The force, represented by its Department of Media and Public Relations, in cooperation with the Comprehensive Police Stations Department, the Criminal Investigation Department, and the Community Police Department, launched the campaign under the slogan ‘Towards safe workers’ accommodations’.
Colonel Dr Abdullah Ahmed Salman Al Nuaimi, director of Media and Public Relations Department at Ras Al Khaimah Police, said the campaign aims to reduce serious crimes such as theft, thereby reducing the overall crime rate per 100,000 people in the UAE.
Preventive measures
He added: “So it was necessary for us to address the theft of belongings of workers, as they are one of the important segments of society, and they must be protected, and their level of preventive awareness raised, by providing a set of precautionary tips and instructions to prevent thefts within the workers’ housing environment.”
Meanwhile, Captain Saeed Salem Al Masafi, director of the Awareness and Media Campaigns Branch of the Ras Al Khaimah Police, said the campaign aims to educate workers about preventive measures. In the event of theft, he added, the police must be informed, and workers’ should avoid tampering with the crime scene in order to preserve fingerprints and criminal evidence from being damaged or lost.
Capt Al Masafi called on workers to secure their homes and to be contributors to maintaining security in terms of social responsibility, and to cooperate with the police by following the preventive instructions.
Safeguards for workers to avoid theft
• Open bank accounts to deposit financial savings
• Avoid carrying large amounts of cash
• Never disclose the amount of your money
• Avoid keeping money in your clothes that are in the closet
• Keep room keys safe, don’t give them to anyone
• Don’t allow strangers to enter your accommodation
• In the event of theft, the police must be informed
• Avoid tampering with the crime scene in order to preserve fingerprints and criminal evidence from being damaged or lost