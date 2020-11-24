Police have warned the public not to fall prey to suspicious messages or communications on the internet or social media. Image Credit: i stock

Umm Al Quwain: Umm Al Quwain Police succeeded in arresting a person of Arab nationality who used social media and a special chat application to blackmail and threaten people, trying to conceal his real identity by using accounts and phone numbers from outside the country.

Lieutenant Colonel Marawan Rashid Mohammad, head of the prevention of Organised Crime Department at Umm Al Quwain Police General Headquarters, explained that an Arab person in his 20s was threatened with murder and extortion by an unidentified person. The perpetrator tried to conceal his identity by using fake accounts on social media and phone numbers belonging to companies located outside the country.

Lt Col Mohammad said following information about the complaint, a team of e-crime investigators was formed, which was able to quickly identify the suspect. The accused, in his 30s, was arrested from his residence and the devices used in carrying out his criminal activities were also seized. He was referred to the Criminal Investigations Department of Umm Al Quwain Police, who completed the investigation and legal procedures and transferred him to Public Prosecution.

Lt Col Mohammad stressed the importance of not falling prey to such suspicious messages or communications and not to be afraid of these criminals. He also urged residents to report cyberblackmail or any other threat without any hesitation because such cases are handled confidentially.

What does the law say?