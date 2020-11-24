Dubai: A total of 663.22kg of different types of narcotic substances were seized at the coastal borders by Creek and Deira Wharfage Customs Centre, Dubai Customs announced on Tuesday.
Dubai Customs added that it was the biggest haul so far at the coastal borders. “Aided by the customs control team Siyaj (which means fence in Arabic), the customs operations room at the Sea Customs Centre Management studied and analysed intelligence about a dhow coming to the country carrying a suspicious shipment. The vessel was flagged as ‘very high risk’ and tracked down. When it reached the port, it was searched thoroughly with the help of the K9 unit and use of endoscopic inspection technology,” Dubai Customs narrated.
“The drugs were concealed skilfully in a secret stash in the vessel. The seized drugs contained 306.44kg of crystal meth, 201.44kg of opium and cannabis, 122.72kg of narcotic pills and psychotropic substances, and 32.62kg of heroin,” it added.
Ahmed Mahboob Musabih, Director General of Dubai Customs, said: “As part of our strategic role in protecting the society, we stand firm and alert against any smuggling attempt through the borders. This new seizure is an example of how efficiently our people work in these difficult times even as we face COVID-19.”
Sultan bin Sulayem, DP World group chairman and CEO and chairman of Ports, Customs and Free Zone Corporation, added: “Our top priority goes to securing our borders, while facilitating legitimate trade and travel movement. The latest seizure made by the Sea Customs Management is an example of how the teams work to secure the borders and support uninterrupted flow of trade.”