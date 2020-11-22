Dubai: A man who was attacked by burglars at his Dubai home, claimed they wore surgical masks to hide their identities.
The Dubai Court of First Instance heard on Sunday that in August this year, three Pakistani men broke into a villa in the Bur Dubai area and assaulted the residents with a metal bar to steal several items.
The 33-year-old Indian victim said he was sleeping at night when the electricity was cut off and later three men attacked him. “They were wearing medical masks. One of them muzzled me and the second attacked me with a metal bar. I tried to resist but they overpowered me. I pulled the mask of one of the attackers and saw his face,” said the Indian victim in records.
The attackers placed a plastic bag on the victim’s face and muzzled his mouth with a tape. They stole his laptop, mobile phone, cash and his credit cards. “I managed to remove the plastic bag and the tape and went outside the room. I went to my roommate and tried to chase the attackers.”
Arrest
A police patrol arrested one of the attackers who was identified by the victim as he saw his face when he removed the mask. The other burglars are still at large.
Dubai Public Prosecution charged the 25-year-old Pakistani defendant with robbery and physically assaulting the victim. The next hearing is scheduled for December 9.