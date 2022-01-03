Sharjah: A 41-year-old woman plunged to her death from the 12th floor of a residential building in Sharjah on Monday morning, Sharjah Police said.
Sharjah Police were alerted to the incident at a residential building in Sharjah in the early hours of Monday morning. Police and paramedics arrived at the scene to find an Uzbekistani woman had suffered serious injuries from the fall. She was pronounced dead at the scene of the incident.
Her body was transferred to a forensic laboratory for an autopsy. Initial investigations indicate that the woman committed suicide.
However, Buhairah Police Station is investigating exactly what led to the incident, while Sharjah prosecutors have ordered for an examination to be carried out on the woman’s body in the forensic lab.