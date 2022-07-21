Ajman: Ajman Criminal Court has sentenced an Arab woman aged 19 and her 58-year-old father to one year in jail, to be followed by deportation. Their mobile phones have also been confiscated. The sentence followed after the duo threatened the woman’s husband, saying they would post indecent videos of his sister on social media if he did not divorce the woman.
During investigation, it came to light that the man had a dispute with his wife.
The woman’s father then intervened, and sent him a set of insulting verbal and text messages. He also sent him three indecent videos of his sister and threatened him, saying: “If you don’t divorce my daughter, I will defame all of you.”
The husband claimed that it was his wife who had stolen those indecent video clips from his sister’s phone and forwarded them to her father.
The wife later admitted that the videos of her sister-in-law had reached her through Instagram and she then forwarded them to her father on WhatsApp, with the intention of blackmailing her husband and forcing him into divorcing her.
During interrogation, the woman’s father admitted to Public Prosecution that he had sent insulting text and audio messages to his son-in-law on WhatsApp and also sent him indecent video clips of his sister, in order resolve the dispute between him and his daughter. He claimed that he had asked his son-in-law to divorce his daughter, but he refused.