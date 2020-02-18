Dubai Police with some tourists at the Al Fahidi Historical Neighbourhood in Dubai Image Credit:

Dubai: Dubai Police recently organised events to raise tourists’ awareness of the general rules and smart police services they can benefit from during their visit.

The tourists, who were visiting Al Fahidi Historical Neighbourhood in Dubai, were introduced by the Tourist Police Department at the General Department of Criminal Investigation to services that the department provides for Dubai visitors.

They were also informed about laws and customs of the people of the emirate and advised on guidelines to follow at hotels, road trips and shores.

Colonel Dr Mubarak Saeed Salem Bin Nawwas Al Ketbi, director of Tourist Police Department, said the events targeted tourists who visited five areas at the historical neighbourhood: Gold Souk, Spice Market, Grand Market, Dubai Museum and Bur Dubai Abra Station.

“The events included an explanation of the services available for tourists via the Dubai Police smart app. They [police] also arranged informative contests and awarded them with gifts,” Col Dr Al Ketbi added.

The tourists praised Dubai Police for reaching out to the visitors and attending to their enquiries and reports. Tourists also enjoyed taking selfies with the Dubai Police luxury patrols and listening to the newest tunes played by Dubai Police Musical Band.

Dedicated officers

Dubai Police has dedicated officers, who speak multiple languages, for matters related to tourists. Dubai is one of the most visited and multicultural cities in the world and the Tourist Police regularly engage with tourists to raise awareness about safe practices to follow during their visit.

The department’s officers have on several occasions come to the assistance of tourists, be it retieving their missing or stolen mobile phones – even shipping it back to them after they return home – or transporting lost visitors back to their hotel.

Last month, Dubai Police returned an expensive watch to a Russian tourist, who was pleasantly surprised to be reunited with the pricey timepiece at her home.