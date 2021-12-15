Ajman: The Ajman Criminal Court has sentenced six men to three years in jail for stealing money from female workers in a massage parlour.
It was alleged that the Asian men pointed a weapon at the workers and beat them.
The accused were identified as A.L and M.F. aged 33, M.H, 27, A.S, 26, A.I, 23 and S.M, 22.
Public prosecution records revealed that a report was received by the police from two Asian women stating that they were assaulted and robbed under duress and threats while they were in a massage parlour, which was turned into a residence for the staff after it was closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
What happened?
The female workers stated that at 11.30pm they ordered food from a restaurant. When the restaurant driver came to deliver the food, the defendants entered with knives behind him. They wore wear masks that covered most of their face.
There were five women inside the residence, and the defendants threatened to kill them, while one woman and her friend were assaulted.
Three women managed to hide in the balcony of the apartment, while the defendants took Dh5,500 in cash and gold jewellery.