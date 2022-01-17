Dubai: Dubai Police are displaying their latest innovations and smart services at the Intersec safety and security trade show at Dubai World Trade Centre.
At their pavilion, Dubai Police are showcasing advanced training programmes developed by the Dubai Police Academy for the private security sector. The General Department of Artificial Intelligence at Dubai Police is also displaying its smart app, new website, and the recently launched Expo 2020 Dubai game.
Moreover, the General Department of Anti-narcotics are featuring their latest update of the ‘Hemaya’ smart app of the Hemaya International Centre. Meanwhile, the General Department of Criminal Investigation are presenting their e-crime platform that handles cybercrime reports. The force is also featuring innovative gear for SWAT teams in addition to advanced traffic radars developed by the General Department of Traffic Police.
Global summit
Intersec is hosting the Global Security Leaders Summit for discussion on security challenges and strategic initiatives. Topics being discussed include responding to crises, the future of law enforcement, and leadership in civil defence, among others.
The event hosts key speakers in the UAE, with global experts and government leaders spearheading the opening of the Cyber Security Lab at the three-day conference.