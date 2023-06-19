Umm Al Quwain: Police in Umm Al Quwain Police have arrested a gang on charges of cultivating and promoting drugs, as they used their residence to carry out the process of planting narcotic substances.
Major Jamal Saeed Al Ketbi, Head of the Anti-Narcotics Department at the Umm Al Quwain Police General Command, said police were tipped off that a group of Asian nationals were promoting narcotic substances, and accordingly a team of anti-narcotics men was formed, who took all legal measures and prepared an ambush.
Marijuana plants
Police raided their residence and arrested the gang members. On searching the premises, they found cannabis (marijuana) plants, and accordingly they were referred with the seized items to the Public Prosecution to take legal action.
The Public Prosecution noted that cultivating drug plants is a crime punishable by law in accordance with Federal Law Decree No. 30 of 2021 on combating drugs and psychotropic substances. If convicted, the suspects face the death penalty as the maximum punishment for trafficking drugs.
Raising awareness
Maj Al Ketbi called for the need for concerted efforts by all members of society, in cooperation with the authorities, to combat all types of crimes that violate the security of society, and the need to warn all members of society of the destructive damages of such practices and the seriousness of their legal consequences.
The Umm Al Quwain Police General Command also appealed to community members to cooperate with the security authorities, to report any actions that may lead to a breach of security in the region, by calling on 80044 or through the Ministry of Interior MOI websites.
Meanwhile, Major General Sheikh Rashid bin Ahmed Al Mualla, Commander-in-Chief of Umm Al Quwain Police, stressed on the importance of the role of anti-narcotics officers in their response to drug crimes and praised the services they provide in protecting society.