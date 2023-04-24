Ras Al Khaimah: A fire broke out on Monday night at one of the major commercial markets in Ras Al Khaimah, which is located on Sheikh Mohammed bin Salem Street, the emirate’s Civil Defence said.
Within one hour of receiving the report, firefighters responded with rapid intervention teams, which contained the fire and prevented it from spreading to the adjacent shops .
Visitors at the market were safely evacuated. No casualties have been reported in the incident.
Ras Al Khaimah Police cordoned off the mall to facilitate the movement for emergency crews. The police have diverted traffic from the road near the location and urged motorists to take alternate routes to ensure their safety.
An investigation is underway to determine the circumstances leading to the incident.
According to Brigadier General Mohammed Abdullah Al Zaabi, Director of the Civil Defense Department in Ras Al Khaimah, the operation room received a fire report at 8 pm on Monday from a major shop opposite the Ras Al Khaimah Popular District on Sheikh Mohammed Am Salem Street.
The management center firefighters, led by Colonel Hamad Salmeen, Acting Director of the Ras Al Khaimah Civil Defense Department, immediately rushed to the scene and arrived in just 4 minutes.
A firefighting team from Al Daqdaqah, Al Jazeera Al Hamra, and Al Rifa'a centers participated in the operation, contained the blaze, and prevented it from spreading to the adjacent shops, said Brigadier Al Zaabi.
Brigadier Al Zaabi said cooling operations are underway and the site has been handed over to Ras Al Khaimah Police for investigation into the cause of the fire.
As a result of firefighters' efforts, Brigadier Al Zaabi said the fire was contained without casualties.