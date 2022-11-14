Fujairah: An Emirati father and his son were killed in a road accident in Fujairah on Saturday, police said.
The accident happened when a “reckless driver” who was driving at a high speed on Industrial Area Road hit the car of the victims from the rear. Due to the impact of the collision, the vehicle flipped and the duo were killed on the spot.
The reckless driver - whose license had been suspended due to previous traffic violations - sustained minor injuries and was taken into police custody after treatment.
According to the family of the deceased, the accident occurred when the 23-year-old Emirati driver went to the industrial area to pick up his 53-year-old father, who had left his own car at a workshop for repairs.
Police operations room had received a call on Saturday around 8am reporting the incident involving the two cars.
The bodies of the deceased - identified as R.H.R. and his son S.R.H. - were moved to the hospital morgue and then hand over to the family for the funeral.
Fujairah Police appealed to drivers to abide by traffic rules.