UAE court rejects father's bid for sons to pay ex-wives' alimony

Judges rule Dh40,000-a-month earner financially capable
Dubai: A federal court in Fujairah has rejected a lawsuit filed by a father demanding that his three sons each contribute to a monthly allowance of Dh15,000 to help him cover alimony payments to his two ex-wives.
In his filing, the man claimed he was under severe financial strain after divorcing both wives, leaving him responsible for spousal support, child support for his minor children, housing rent for his ex-wives, and arrears from past rent obligations.
The plaintiff further argued that he bore the living expenses of his elderly mother, in addition to loan repayments and outstanding checks that left him more than Dh1 million in debt. He maintained that his sons, all employed and unmarried, were in a better position to assist him financially.
The court, however, noted a stark contradiction: during hearings the man admitted his salary exceeded Dh40,000 a month. Judges ruled that while his debts were substantial, they reflected financial commitments arising from his own choices and could not be shifted onto his children.
The sons, who earn between Dh15,000 and Dh16,000 each, argued successfully that their modest salaries barely covered their own living expenses.
Citing Islamic legal principles that every individual is responsible for their own financial upkeep—apart from a wife, whose support is a husband’s duty—the court concluded that the father had the means to sustain himself. It dismissed the claim, ordered him to cover legal fees and court expenses, and emphasized that his evidence did not establish genuine insolvency that would warrant compelling his children to provide for him.
