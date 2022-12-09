Fujairah: Fujairah Police impounded 43 vehicles and fined 1,469 drivers for violating traffic rules during the recent 51st UAE National Day celebrations.
Brigadier General Dr Ali Rashid bin Awash Al Yamahi, deputy director-general of police operations, said most of the violations were the use of “spraying materials” by drivers, modifying their vehicles’ colour, covering their vehicles with stickers that affect visibility and safety, reckless driving, increased tinting, passengers sitting on windows and standing out from the vehicle’s sunroof, among other violations.
Black points, a Dh2,000 fine and two months impoundment were imposed against the violators .
Brig Gen Al Yamahi said the drivers whose vehicles were impounded violated the vehicle decorating regulations and the Traffic Law despite the extensive awareness campaign through various media outlets clarifying the vehicle decoration rules.