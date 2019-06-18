One charged with prostitution, another charged with illegal affair

Dubai: A security guard caught two men, a Filipino and an Indian, engaged in a lewd act on a stairway of a building in Dubai, a court heard on Tuesday.

According to Dubai Public Prosecution, the security guard of a residential building in Al Khail Gate spotted the two men getting intimate in March this year.

“I was on duty on the fourth floor when I heard noises coming from the exit of the third floor,” said the guard. “I saw the pair involved in a lewd act on the stairway. I caught them and alerted police,” he added.

The Filipino barber, 47, confessed to being a prostitute. The Indian carpenter, 27, also confessed to engaging in an intimate act with the Filipino.