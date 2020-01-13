The suspects damaged the ATM machine to steal the money, say Abu Dhabi Police

The damaged ATM in Ghayathi industrial area. Image Credit: Supplied

Abu Dhabi: Two men were arrested in Abu Dhabi for damaging an ATM machine while attempting to steal its contents.

On Monday, police announced that two Asian men were held for completely destroying an ATM machine in the Ghayathi industrial area.

After the crime was reported to Ghayathi Police Station, police used surveillance cameras and watched how the masked men attempted to steal the machine, which typically weighs between 70 and 115 kilograms.

Police immediately launched an investigation into the incident and discovered a hammer, which was hidden under a piece of aluminium at the scene of the crime.

The two suspects were eventually located near their residence in the Musaffah area of Abu Dhabi city.