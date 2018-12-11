Dubai: Two female cleaners have been accused of stealing a MacBook Pro device after its owner forgot it in the washroom of a Spinneys branch, heard a court on Tuesday.
An Emirati woman was said to have taken her MacBook Pro laptop with her into the washroom to use it then she walked out of the washroom and forgot the device inside in October.
As the woman realised that she had forgotten her device in the washroom, she rushed back and discovered that it was not on the floor where she had left it, according to records.
The Emirati called up the police and told them that her device was stolen.
Police interrogations led to the arrest of two Filipina cleaners.
Prosecutors accused the two women of stealing the Dh21,000-worth MacBook Pro laptop.
The two suspects denied their accusations and pleaded not guilty when they showed up before the Dubai Court of First Instance on Tuesday.
“We did not steal the device … we just found it on the floor in the washroom but we didn’t steal it,” one of the suspects told presiding judge Mohammad Jamal.
The Emirati woman claimed to prosecutors that she took her laptop with her into the washroom at Dubai Silicon Oasis and she forgot it on the floor.
She alleged that the MacBook Pro disappeared when she returned to look for it. The Filipinas were quoted as telling prosecutors that they stole the device.
A ruling will be heard on December 25.