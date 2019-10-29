The defendants stole Dh3,500 cash and two laptops

Dubai

Two men went on trial accused of breaking into a Dubai school and stealing Dh3,500 and laptops worth Dh4,000, a Dubai court of First Instance heard on Tuesday.

The theft in September was discovered when the American principal of the school received calls from a staff about a broken safe inside the school in Al Qusais area.

The principal asked the staff not to enter the school and reported the incident to Dubai Police.

“Surveillance cameras showed the defendants inside the school and then tried to destroy the camera. The school’s safe was broken into and Dh3,500 was missing. Two laptops were stolen and the suspects damaged the school’s properties,” the American principal said in records.

Dubai police arrested the two defendants from Cameron ages 25 and 27.

The first defendant admitted going to the school with his accomplice after midnight and monitored the area while the second entered the premises and stayed for two hours.

The second defendant confessed of wearing gloves and damaging the safe and stealing the laptops.

They damaged properties worth Dh2,600.

Dubai Public Prosecution charged the defendants with robbery and damaging properties.